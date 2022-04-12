Telangana Inks MoU With Thailand Govt

The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana & the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding today.

Telangana State Industries Minister KTR & Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Commerce of Thailand H.E. Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present during the MoU signing program.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Dept, Govt of Telangana and Mr. Boonyarit Kalayanamit, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand signed the MoU respectively.

The MOU is to kick start the cooperation in SMEs and startups through the business incubator and innovation ecosystem “T-Hub” and “Thaitrade.com” of Thailand with Telangana State GlobalLinker of Telangana State, with the aim of promoting trade and investment between both economies.

Both the governments will explore the possibility of potential trade & investments in several key focus sectors, mainly involving agro-based food processing, wood processing and wood based industry.

The signing of this MOU is considered a signature.This is the first time in history between the Ministry of Commerce and the state government of India. The MoU signing ceremony is also one of the special events to celebrate the milestone of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Thailand. -India.