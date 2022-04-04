Telangana: Infant Abandoned Near Niloufer Hospital, Nampally

A three days old infant was found abandoned near Niloufer Hospital in Nampally. The infant was found in a plastic bag in a parked autorickshaw.

According to the reports, some of the people who have seen the child alerted the Nampally police. The police have shifted the baby to the Niloufer hospital. Doctors have conducted the tests and it is said that the infant was suffering from jaundice and is handicapped.

Police have registered the case and is being investigated. Police suspect that the parents might have dumped the infant due to his health condition. They are also verifying all the records of the recent deliveries registered in the nearby hospitals and nursing homes to find out the parents.

Also Read: ​Hyderabad Drugs Raid: Timeline of Events