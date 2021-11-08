Telangana: Indrakaran Reddy Donates One Kg Gold For Yadadri Temple Vimanagopuram

Telangana Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy donated a kilogram of gold for the renovated Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam of Yadadri. Indrakaran Reddy announced that he and his family members would donate gold for the gold plating of Vimanagopuram at a celestial wedding of the god celebrated in Nirmal. He further stated that he would raise another one kg of gold with the help of donors and the people of Nirmal. Indrakaran Reddy and his family members presented silk clothing to the idols of Sri Narasimha Swamy and Laxmi brought from Yadadri.

KCR also announced that he is going to donate 1 kg and 16 tulas of gold to the temple. The renovated Yadadri temple in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district will be thrown open to the public on March 28, 2022.

TRS ministers and other leaders announced that they would donate gold to the temple. Minister Malla Reddy will donate 1 kg of gold to the temple and another 1 kg from the people of his constituency in Medchal. Nagarkunrool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy will donate 2 kg of gold.

Seer Chinna Jeyer Swamy has finalised the 'muhurat' for the temple reopening.

MP Ranjith Reddy, MLCs K Naveen Kumar, Shambhipur Raju, MLAs A Gandhi, M Hanumantha Rao, M Krishna Rao, and KP Vivek Anand, all from Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts, have also come forward to donate 6 kg of gold in total.

Sudershan Yagam is going to be performed under the supervision of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, eight days before the reopening of the temple.