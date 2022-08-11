Telangana: Independence Day Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Closing Ceremony On August 22

Hyderabad: The diamond jubilee celebrations of the country’s Independence, ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ closing ceremony will be held at LB stadium on August 22. TRS MP and chairman of the Independence diamond Jubilee celebrations committee K Keshavara Rao held a meeting with the members of the panel on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, K Keshavara Rao said, the Independence diamond jubilee celebrations which were started on August 8 has been receiving a huge response from all the quarters of the people across the state. The closing ceremony will be organised in a grand manner on August 22 at LB stadium, the committee chairman said.

He further added that CM KCR will attend the ceremony. He also announced that the stadium will be decorated with lighting and cultural programs will be conducted. Noted singer Shanker Mahadevan’s concert, Laser Show -these are the programmes the state government wants to organise as part of the closing ceremony.

