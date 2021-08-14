Telangana to Increase User Charges For all Registration Services 

The Telangana government has decided to increase user charges for all services being provided by the stamps and registration department. Recently, the government has issued a notification increasing basic market value of registration of agricultural land and non-agriculture properties. Earlier, it also hiked registration charges and stamp duty rates.

As per the latest reports, charges for marriage registration, firm registration, society registration etc are likely to be increased from September. The increase in various registration charges is expected to fetch an additional revenue of Rs 12,000 crore per annum to the government.

As the user charges were not revised in the last seven years, officials decided to increase the prices. The major among these are registration of marriages, firms, societies/associations, NRIs, trusts and chit funds among others.

The existing charges for many of these services range from Rs 20 to Rs 100 except general power of attorney (GPA) authorising family members to sell, transfer or develop the immovable property for which Rs 1,000 is being collected.

The Telangana government is now focusing on non-tax revenues to raise funds to overcome the Covid-induced financial crisis by providing a steep hike in these user charges.