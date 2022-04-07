Telangana Improved A Lot In Medical Field, Says CM KCR On World Health Day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wished the people of Telangana to lead a healthy and happy life on the occasion of World Health Day. He further stated that the state government is putting all its efforts to provide the best medical facilities to the people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, KCR said, "For significant progress in medical infrastructure and healthcare across the Telangana, the state government has been implementing many schemes and also increased the budget allocations substantially to the healthcare."

KCR said that the Telangana government has been making qualitative progress in the public health sector. He said that the overall development reflects the dedication of the state government towards the welfare of the people.

KCR said that a total of 21,073 posts were newly sanctioned in the medical department, new super-speciality hospitals have been constructed across the state, nursing colleges along with a medical college in every district have been set up, increase in MCH centres, UG, PG, Super Speciality medical seats, nursing colleges seats. He added that Basti Dawakhanas have got a huge response from the public.

Under GHMC, medical services were provided to 81 lakh people through 350 Basti Dawakhanas and 19.61 lakh people benefitted through 2,250 Palle Dawakhanas. He said schemes like KCR Kit and Arogya Lakshmi were contributing to the development of the public health sector.

Telangana Diagnostics centres have been set up in various districts and this was a landmark in the history of the medical and health sector in the state.

