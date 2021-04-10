Telangana Imposes Mandatory Mask Rule To Contain COVID Spread 

Keeping in view the rapid increase in Covid Cases, it has been decided that the rule of wearing mask shall be implemented strictly across Telangana in all public places with immediate effect.

In this regard, a meeting with all Commissioners of Police, District Superintendents of Police and all other officers up to the rank of SHOs has been held through Video Conference. Range DIsG, Zonal IsGP and ADG (Law & Order) have participated in the meeting. Police Officers across the state have been directed to coordinate with all the stakeholders in the local communities including Resident’s Welfare Associations, officials at the Village/Ward level and ensure strict implementation of the rule relating to wearing of the mask mandatorily in all public places.

They have been directed to involve all the self-help groups across the state in securing voluntary compliance by the local communities. Strict enforcement measures including prosecuting repeat offenders by registering specific cases will be undertaken all over the state. The owners of various commercial establishments where gatherings are likely to take place including malls, wine shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants, Kirana shops, petrol pumps etc., are directed to not allow the entry of people without masks.

The concerned establishments shall not provide their services to customers without wearing masks. They are also directed to display appropriate signages accordingly in their establishments at prominent places and ensure the same as required under the National Disaster Management Act.

All the members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Police Department in ensuring 100% compliance of norms relating to wearing a mask and maintaining social distance voluntarily and help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police Officers across the state shall take measures accordingly with immediate effect.

