Telangana To Implement Necessary Measures For Effective Management Of Monkeypox

India on Thursday reported its first case of monkeypox in Kollam of Kerala. The man returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) four days ago and was hospitalised after showing signs of the virus. The number of cases across the globe is increasing. The centre has issued guidelines to the states/UTs on how to respond to the disease in India.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) started reporting cases of monkeypox since January and as of June 22, a total of 3,413 cases were reported from 50 countries.

Telangana government is also taking necessary measures for prompt and effective management of monkeypox. However, there is no case of Monkeypox reported in the state.

The health department of Telangana is in the process of finalising teams who are supposed to receive training and is going to conduct orientation sessions for health care workers including paramedics, nurses, doctors, and disease surveillance teams. They will be given training on how to identify signs and symptoms, screening at entry points in airports, diagnosis, treatment, contact tracing, and other measures related to disease surveillance.

Specific government hospitals will be identified so that immediate treatment will be given to the patients with Monkeypox.

What is Monkeypox:

The monkeypox virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. It originates in wild animals and then spreads to people. The virus jumps when people come into close physical contact with an infected animal, especially one that is sick or dead. This includes contact with meat or blood; in nations where the virus is endemic or circulating all meat should be thoroughly cooked before eating, the WHO said.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscle ache, intense headaches, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes or lesions, low energy, and back pain.

There are two main variants - the Congo strain - up to 10 percent mortality, and the West African strain - a 1 percent fatality rate.

Smallpox vaccines can provide protection from monkeypox.

