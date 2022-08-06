Telangana: IMD Warns of Widespread of Rainfall Till Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert in the Hyderabad region for Sunday, August 7. Very heavy rains are likely to continue on Monday and Tuesday.

According to IMD, “Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is 75% to 100% likely to occur over north-east, north and adjoining districts of Telangana during 8 and 9 August.”

Widespread rainfall is expected over the state during most days of the week. Overall rainfall is expected to be above normal, says a forecast from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).

