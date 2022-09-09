Telangana: IMD Puts These Districts on Orange Alert

Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the last two days. Pembi in Nirmal recorded the highest rainfall of 64 mm, 62.3 mm in Alur, Nizamabad, and 53.3 mm in Almaipet, Sangareddy til Thursday. Eight districts received over 60 percent excess rainfall and 24 districts received 20 to 59 percent rainfall. The average rainfall in the state was 14.0 mm, compared to 4.5 mm on average, with a 211 percent deviation. The average cumulative rainfall in the state from June 1 to September 8 is 916.3 mm, compared to the usual rainfall of 632.9 mm, with a 45 percent difference.

On the other hand, Hyderabad witnessed overnight heavy rains on Thursday. Balanagar, Kukatpally recorded the highest rainfall of 30.5 mm, 24.3 mm at Kapra, and 23.8 mm at Khairathabad. A low-pressure region has formed over West Central and bordering East Central Bay of Bengal. During the following 48 hours, it is likely to become more prominent over Westcentral and the surrounding Northwest Bay of Bengal off the coastlines of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.



As a result, the Met department has issued an orange rain warning for Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Nagarkurnool on Friday. Heavy rains are predicted in several parts of the state till Sunday.