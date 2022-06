Telangana: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Places On June 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in many areas in Telangana on June 14 and 15.

According to the IMD reports, "Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal."

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jangaon, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy districts on June 14, 2022.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal on June 15, 2022.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lighting and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts on June 16 and 17.

Also Read: BJP MLA Etela Criticises KCR For Floating National Party