Telangana An Ideal State For Development: Talasani Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Telangana government was working towards the betterment of the State in the nation in terms of development. Also added, many people and leaders of other parties were joining the ruling TRS party for the development and welfare work undertaken by the party are good.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav started a membership drive for the TRS party at Sanathnagar on Sunday. He urged the party leaders and workers to take the welfare schemes of the KCR government to the people's doorsteps. He appreciated Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving priority to welfare and development in all sectors of the state. It is encouraging for the party workers to hear Rs 2 lakhs of insurance for them.

The minister mentioned, rythubandhu, rythubhima, 24-hr power to the farm sector and recently started rythuvedikas for the benefit of the farmers. He said the State was ideal as it spends an amount of Rs 40,000 cr for the welfare sector where no other states to do it. Our schemes are appreciated by our Centre and union ministers and also said some of the welfare schemes were being followed by other states in India.

