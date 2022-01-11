Telangana: i2E Lab Selects 20 High Impact Startup Ideas

i2E Lab, a 14-week pre-incubation program co-created by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana and Make Room India (Uttunga Ventures) has onboarded 20 high impact startup ideas from across India. The startup ideas have been chosen with rigorous process of ensuring inclusivity, potential to grow, market necessity. The young Changemakers pan out from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Innovators from Telangana hail from Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hyderabad.

The program spread out for 14 weeks will have targeted mentoring, workshops on idea validation, business model, customer validation, and scaling of the idea to the next level. The outcome-driven modules will be able to catalyze the ideas in a holistic manner. The teams will have the benefits of leveraging the wisdom of 100+ mentors from various sectors. The startup ideas chosen are from the areas namely: EV, Health tech, Edutech, Sustainability, Agriculture, Assistive Technology, SaaS, Tech for Good , Green Tech and Community Health.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to ITE&C, said, “i2E is a first-of-its-kind pre-incubation program that aims to maneuver an idea-level innovator’s thought process to become more aspirational about his/her idea and eventually tuning them to a full-fledged entrepreneur. I am elated to share that I have witnessed the difference in the 1st cohort participants from the time they were onboarded to the time they recently showcased at some of the TSIC’s exhibitions, which is a testimony to the program contours. I wish these 20 teams to find similar growth with the program."

Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, said, “The cohort we see today is as diverse as possible, geographically and sectorally. TSIC along with Make Room India will be able to help young innovators navigate their innovation journey by building traction at various levels from scratch.”

Mr Pranav Hebbar, Founder of Make Room India, said, “i2E is created to be the platform where early-stage entrepreneurs can explore problems & solution nexus carefully before chasing a product-market fit - thus reducing startup failure rate in the early stages. In the last edition, we had 400+ hours of interaction and we catalyzed over 80 Lakh in funding. For this edition, we aim to generate pilot access not only with the government departments but also with leading corporations. We are confident that these 20 startups will realize their full potential and contribute towards Telangana being a destination for innovators.”

Mrs. Annie Vijaya, Head-Sustainability & Scalability Office, said, “i2E was devised with an aim to nurture innovators from various demographics who ideated for social problems but are facing the basic challenge to access the process of developing an idea. The 20 teams selected will be handheld on scaling themselves and their innovation to be ecosystem-ready, and market-ready."