A woman committed suicide by jumping into a Chennapuram pond along with her children. The incident took place under Jawahar Nagar police station limits. The deceased were identified as Nagamani (25), Rubi (5) and Pandu (3 months).

According to the reports, Nagamani was upset as her husband didn't allow her to go to her mother's place on the occasion of Christmas. A case was filed and police are investigating in all possible angles to know the reasons behind the woman taking such a serious steps. All the three drowned and the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

A few days ago, a woman who was depressed over family issues recorded a video and committed suicide at her residence in Lalaguda, Hyderabad. The victim was identified as Manjula Gowda. She is a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka and two years ago, she shifted to Hyderabad. She was running a bakery along with her husaband Satish Kumar. The couple had two children. There was no suicide note and in the video, she said that nobody was responsible for her death. Police said that she was not happy with her life.