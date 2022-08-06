Hyderabad Students Receives 1.3 Crore Scholarship From Case Western Reserve University

An 18-year-old student from Hyderabad has got a bumper offer from a university in the US. Vedant Anand Wade will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 1.30 crore to pursue his bachelor's degree. The university has sent an acceptance letter and a scholarship letter. Vedant completed class 12 with IPSE syllabus in a private school in Gachibowli. He is going to study neuroscience in America.

The Dexterity Global group, a national NGO that shapes the future generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training, recognized him and guided him in an appropriate manner.

Vedant will leave for the US on August 12. Speaking on the occasion, Vedant said that the university is ranked 16th in the world in medicine and 17 students who have studied at the university have won Noble Prizes. He said that he has got a scholarship as his tuition fee to study at the university. Vedant's father is working as a dentist in a private hospital and his mother as a physiotherapist.