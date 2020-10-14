Hyderabad witnessed the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. The areas that received the highest rainfall are Singapore township, Ghatkeswar, Hayatnagar, South Hastinapuram, Bhavaninagar, Abdullapurmet, Keesara, Verkatpalle, MMangalapalle, Osmania Univerisity, Rajiv Nagar, Dandumailaram, Lingojiguda, Peerzadiguda, Kandikalgate, Begumpet, Monda Market. Ghanpur, Malkajgiri, Macha Bollaraum Habsiguda, West Marredpally and Asifnagar.

According to the TOI report, IMD Hyderabad meteorologist B Raja Rao said that, "It's an all-time record in GHMC only. Overall in Telangana 35.5 cm was recorded in Nizamabad in October 1983."

He further added that, "In GHMC limits so far, the record rainfall is 24 centimetre at Begumpet in Hyderabad in August 2000 when the city got flooded. Now in the last 24 hours till 5.00 am around 29.8 centimetre of rainfall has been recorded in GHMC limits at Hayatnagar. In the outskirts of the city at Ghatkeswar around 32.3 centimeter has been recorded. In around 35 places in the city, more than 21 centimetre has been recorded. This all-time record rainfall in Hyderabad."

Rao also said that, "During August 2000, we only had a rainfall observatory at Begumpet which recorded the rainfall. There were no AWS then. Now there are several automatic weather stations across the city. Due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that moved onto the land in Hyderabad, Telangana surrounding districts Medchal, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Yadadri Bhongir received heavy rainfall. The next 24 hours forecast shows heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely though the intensity has come down."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in most places across Telangana till Wednesday. The weather bureau also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana in another forecast valid from 8.30am on October 14 till 8.30am on October 15.