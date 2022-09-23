Telangana: Hyderabad Metro Will Run Till 12:30 AM On Ind Aus Match Day

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced that the metro services will run till 12.30 am on the Ind-Aus match day. The frequency of trains to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal is also likely to be increased.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I took place on September 20 at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The 2nd T20I will take place on September 23 in Nagpur while the 3rd T20I is going to take place on September 25 in Hyderabad. Australia won the first T20I by 5 wickets and currently leads the 3-match series 1-0. On Thursday, a stampede-like situation broke out at Gymkhana Grounds during the sale of tickets for Sunday’s third India-Australia T20 match.