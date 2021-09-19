Telangana: Hyderabad Metro Rail Services Till 2 AM On Sept 20

Today is the last day of Ganesh celebrations. For the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion at different water bodies, the GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, TSSPDCL, Fire Department, and other government departments have made necessary arrangements and have deployed personnel and machinery to ensure that the procession process continues without any problems. The Khairatabad idol was immersed by the afternoon.

The traffic restrictions are in place from Saturday night and will continue till Monday morning hours. Only vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will be allowed from Charminar, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank side towards Tank Bund.

Hyderabad Metro Rail announced that trains will operate till 2 am on Sunday in all three corridors. The last trains will leave at 1 AM from originating stations in all directions and reach their respective destination stations by about 2 AM. More than 565 buses have been set up and buses will start from Lakadikapul, Khairatabad, Indira Park and Basheerbagh.