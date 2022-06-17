Telangana: Hyderabad Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman In Hyderabad

A man was arrested in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman. The incident took place at the woman's place. The victim was invited to a birthday party by the accused at a pub in Jubilee Hills. After the birthday party, the victim and her friend went to her home at Pragathi Nagar.

According to the police, at around 11.30 PM on Monday, her friends offered help to drop her at her home. She agreed to it and after reaching home, they all went inside and had some fun time till 4.30 am on Tuesday. Two of her friends left the house and she fell asleep by 5 am.

A police official from Bachupally said that "At around 6.15 am, she felt stilted under pressure with a sharp pain in her private parts. She was jolted from sleep and saw a friend, who left some time ago, forcing himself upon her. Despite stubborn resistance, the accused raped her with a threat that she couldn't do anything to him."

The victim filed a complaint against the accused on Wednesday, Bachupally police registered a case against her friend under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and took him into custody.

Also Read: Telangana: Bandi Sanjay To Meet IIIT Basar Students Today