Telangana: Hyderabad To Host First Ever Formula E Race On Feb 11
For the first time ever in India, the Formula E race is going to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. Previously, a major international racing event - Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix - was held in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit.
"Two major motorsport fanbases will welcome E-Prix for the first time. Round 4 of the championship will be held in Hyderabad, India, on 11 February, while fans in Brazil will see the Sao Paulo E-Prix on 25 March for Round 7," a media release stated.
Besides Hyderabad, Brazil will also welcome the E-Prix for the first time on 25 March 2022.
A few days ago, the Telangana government and Formula E officials had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Hyderabad to host the race. The aim of the Telangana government is to make the state a hub for EV vehicles and the Formula E race will go a long way in helping it achieve that goal.
Here is the Mahindra Season 9 Calendar 2023
Mexico City - 14 Jan
Diriyah - 27 and 28 Jan
Hyderabad - 11 Feb
TBD - 25 Feb
TDD - 11 Mar
Sao Paulo - 25 Mar
Berlin - 22 Apr
Monaco - 06 May
Seoul - 20 and 21 May
Jakarta - 03 and 34 Jul
TBD - 24 Jun
Rome - 15 & 16 Jul
London - 29 and 30 Jul
Mahindra Racing took to its Twitter handle and shared a tweet.
🇮🇳 IT’S HAPPENING! The Hyderabad E-Prix has been given the green light! Our first ever home race will take place on 11th February 2023.
More info coming soon! @anandmahindra @KTRTRS @FIAFormulaE pic.twitter.com/FZexYVvh32
— Mahindra Racing (@MahindraRacing) June 29, 2022
