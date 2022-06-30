Telangana: Hyderabad To Host First Ever Formula E Race On Feb 11

For the first time ever in India, the Formula E race is going to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. Previously, a major international racing event - Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix - was held in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit.

"Two major motorsport fanbases will welcome E-Prix for the first time. Round 4 of the championship will be held in Hyderabad, India, on 11 February, while fans in Brazil will see the Sao Paulo E-Prix on 25 March for Round 7," a media release stated.

Besides Hyderabad, Brazil will also welcome the E-Prix for the first time on 25 March 2022.

A few days ago, the Telangana government and Formula E officials had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Hyderabad to host the race. The aim of the Telangana government is to make the state a hub for EV vehicles and the Formula E race will go a long way in helping it achieve that goal.

Here is the Mahindra Season 9 Calendar 2023

Mexico City - 14 Jan

Diriyah - 27 and 28 Jan

Hyderabad - 11 Feb

TBD - 25 Feb

TDD - 11 Mar

Sao Paulo - 25 Mar

Berlin - 22 Apr

Monaco - 06 May

Seoul - 20 and 21 May

Jakarta - 03 and 34 Jul

TBD - 24 Jun

Rome - 15 & 16 Jul

London - 29 and 30 Jul

Mahindra Racing took to its Twitter handle and shared a tweet.

🇮🇳 IT’S HAPPENING! The Hyderabad E-Prix has been given the green light! Our first ever home race will take place on 11th February 2023. More info coming soon! @anandmahindra @KTRTRS @FIAFormulaE pic.twitter.com/FZexYVvh32 — Mahindra Racing (@MahindraRacing) June 29, 2022

