Telangana: How To Check Bed Availability in COVID Hospitals
With the rapid rise of Corona cases in just 20 days, the State Government has put healthcare institutions under stress to accommodate and deliver quality healthcare services for Covid patients. In order to ensure that the public gets access to information related to the availability of hospital beds for covid patients, the government has created a platform to provide them with the required information
The government has started providing all the details about beds availability and occupancy on the website https://health.telangana.gov.in/ which shows real-time data. The website, launched on Wednesday, provides information on the exact number of beds available in hospitals throughout the State and helps people get accurate information.
HOSPITAL
|REGULAR BEDS
|OXYGEN BEDS
|ICU BEDS
|TOTAL BEDS
|TOTAL
|OCCUPIED
|VACANT
|TOTAL
|OCCUPIED
|VACANT
|TOTAL
|OCCUPIED
|VACANT
|TOTAL
|OCCUPIED
|VACANT
Government
|5509
|731
|4778
|6454
|2554
|3900
|1894
|1023
|871
|13857
|4308
|9549
Private
|13518
|3192
|10326
|9543
|5557
|3986
|6771
|3868
|2903
|29832
|12617
|17215
|Total
|19027
|2923
|15104
|15997
|8111
|7886
|8665
|4891
|3774
|43689
|16925
|26764
The health department initiated these services as there have been rumours about the shortage of beds in the state. In the wake of a heavy surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to increase the bed strength to 60,000.
