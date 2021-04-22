Telangana: How To Check Bed Availability in COVID Hospitals

With the rapid rise of Corona cases in just 20 days, the State Government has put healthcare institutions under stress to accommodate and deliver quality healthcare services for Covid patients. In order to ensure that the public gets access to information related to the availability of hospital beds for covid patients, the government has created a platform to provide them with the required information

Also Read: Krishna District Set For Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

The government has started providing all the details about beds availability and occupancy on the website https://health.telangana.gov.in/ which shows real-time data. The website, launched on Wednesday, provides information on the exact number of beds available in hospitals throughout the State and helps people get accurate information.

HOSPITAL REGULAR BEDS OXYGEN BEDS ICU BEDS TOTAL BEDS TOTAL OCCUPIED VACANT TOTAL OCCUPIED VACANT TOTAL OCCUPIED VACANT TOTAL OCCUPIED VACANT Government 5509 731 4778 6454 2554 3900 1894 1023 871 13857 4308 9549 Private 13518 3192 10326 9543 5557 3986 6771 3868 2903 29832 12617 17215 Total 19027 2923 15104 15997 8111 7886 8665 4891 3774 43689 16925 26764

The health department initiated these services as there have been rumours about the shortage of beds in the state. In the wake of a heavy surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to increase the bed strength to 60,000.

Also Read: Serum Institute Fixes Price of Covidshield For Govt, Private Hospitals