Telangana Hospitals Warned Against Black Marketing of Remdesivir, COVID Medicines

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar warned that serious action will be taken against the black marketing of Covid medicines. Stating that Covid vigilance and task force teams were formed to inspect the black marketing of medicines, the minister warned of severe action if any hospital tried to charge excess money from patients

“It has come to our notice that some hospitals are involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injections as well as oxygen and selling them at higher prices taking advantage of the helplessness of patients,” he said.

Centre's Remdesivir Quota Not Enough For Telangana: Health Minister

On the other hand, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC road in 59th division and park in Padmanagar on Thursday. Speaking here, the minister said that he would discuss with the Health Minister the shortage of medicines.

The State government had brought the issue of shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen to the notice of the Centre, he said and informed that arrangements had been made to bring oxygen from Vizag.

Adequate doses of Remdesivir injections were made available by consulting with pharma companies, he said and advised hospitals to notify if they had not got stocks as per the indent. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Ch Swaroopa Rani and others participated in the programme.