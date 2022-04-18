Telangana: Honey Bees Turn Pre-wedding Photoshoot Into Tragedy

A Pre-wedding Shoot turned into tragedy. A couple sustained injuries after they have been attacked by a swarm of honey bees. The incident took place at Hayathnagar on Sunday morning. According to the police, the couple who are from Hyderabad went to Koheda village in Hayathnagar for a pre wedding photoshoot along with a group of photographers. After some time, the couple was attacked by a swarm of bees.

The photographers and the couple somehow managed to escape from the place. They have been immediately rushed to a private hospital where the treatment is going on. The wedding of the couple has been fixed for Tuesday. However, doctors informed that the health condition of the couple is stable.

A farmer died after being attacked by the bees last year in Sangareddy. The forest official warned the public to be cautious while venturing into the forest areas. Narsimha, a forest official working in Ranga Reddy district speaking to a news website said that " Bee colonies will be there in the public parks and around water bodies. If they sense danger when anyone hovers around their colony they attack."

He further added that honey bees are quite aggressive due to the summer. So, it is better to be away from the beehives.

