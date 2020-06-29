HYDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, June 29. He has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. Four days ago his gunmen and other staff were tested positive for the virus.

According to sources, Home Minister suffering from coronavirus symptoms for the past few days, and underwent COVID-19 tests in a private hospital three days ago. The results of the test came positive today.

After his sample was sent for COVID-19 tests, family members had admitted him in a private hospital as a precautionary measure as has Asthama, which is a high-risk category for COVID-19.



This news sent shock waves to the leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party as the Home Minister was not in quarantine even after his personnel staff tested positive for COVID-19.

He had and recently attended a massive sapling plantation programme of the state government's "Haritha haram" initiative, several leaders along with City Police Commissioner were present in this programme.

So far three ruling party MLAs tested positive for the virus, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan were contracted with coronavirus. Now Ali Becomes the first Minister who got infected with COVID-19 in the state.

On the other hand, Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 14,419. Four deaths have been reported taking the total deaths due to virus to 247 across the state.

Out of the 983 cases reported on Sunday, GHMC reported the highest with 816 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 47 new cases and 29 cases reported in Medchal.

A total of 5,172 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. Currently, there are 9,000 active cases in the state.