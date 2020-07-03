HYDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has been discharged from Apollo Hospital after getting cured of COVID-19 on Friday, July 3.

After recovering from COVID-19 infection, Ali said, "Thanks to all those who prayed for us and a big thank you for your love and blessings."

Earlier, Telangana Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud and three other ruling parties Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs also tested positive for the virus. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan have contracted the dreaded coronavirus.

As many as 20 staff members working at the Chief Minister's official residence Pragathi Bhavan have contracted COVID-19 infection. Officials swung into action and carried out prevention measures like disinfecting and sanitising the area. However, there is no official statement in this regard yet.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, July 2. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed up to 18,570. Currently, there are 9,226 active cases in the state.

About 987 patients were discharged on Thursday, with this a total of 9,069 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the hospital till date. The state reported 275 fatalities due to COVID-19 till July 2. Out of the 1,213 cases reported in Telangana, 998 were reported in Hyderabad.