HYDERABAD: Telangana State Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated the 100-metre first steel bridge in Hyderbad near Panjagutta on Friday. Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others participated in the inauguration event.

The Telangana government has taken up the construction of the steel bridge under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) to ease the traffic woes of people travelling in Nagarjuna circle from KBR parkside, by decongesting the traffic near the Nagarjuna circle from Banjara hills road number 3.

Bridge construction was started in February 2020 and completed within three months and the majority of its works were completed during the lockdown.

The people who travel on this route face traffic jams due to narrow carriageways. In order to address this problem, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken the construction of steel bridge and completed it with a cost of Rs 5.95 crore.

The bridge was constructed with a total length of 100 mts, and it has a span of 43 mts (single span). The bridge has 57 mts length of approaches, it has 35 mts length of approach towards NFCL side, 22 mts towards KBR parkside. Width of the steel bridge is 9.60 mts. The Carriageway of the bridge is 6 mts (2 lane – one way) and 1 mt footpath.

The construction of this bridge was proposed by the state government in 2016. One of the engineers said that they have opted for the construction of the steel bridge as it was the only option to build without demolishing the graves in the Panjagutta graveyard.