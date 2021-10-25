Telangana: Historians Unearth Rare Vishnu Sculpture in Medak

Researchers have found a large status of Lord Vishnu showing the four Avatars from the 10th to 11th centuries. Kolipaka Srinivas, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB), discovered the statue in Rukmapur village, Chegunta Mandal.

Srinivas told the media that he also discovered the Saptha Matrukas sculpture, Lord Anjaneya idol, Shivalinga, Nandi, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Surya, and other statues in the temple.

Sriramoju Haragopal, the founder of KTCB, stated that Lord Vishnu's sculpture contains the four Avatars, Varaha-Kurma-Matsya-Buddha, sculpted in the Chalukya style. He added that they had never seen a sculpture of Lord Vishnu with four Avatars before. Rashtrakutas style was used for the Vinayaka sculpture. KTCB urged the Telangana government to protect the rare sculptures.