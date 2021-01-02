Telangana On A High: Record Liquor Sales in TS

Liquor sales in Telangana increased on a high note. Liquor flowed in few areas of Telangana as the tipplers spent a huge Rs 758.76 crores in a period of just four days on different brands.

The total value of liquor sales in Telangana from December 28th to December 31st was Rs 758.76 crores. In just four days, the Telangana Government earned a revenue of more than Rs 200 crores when compared to the previous years. Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts alone witnessed sales of Rs 300 crore of liquor.

A total of Rs 8.61 crore cases of liquor and 6.62 crore cases of beer were sold, according to the excise department.

The Telangana Government has allowed sales of liquor till 12 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The Cyberabad Police have not given permission to hold New Year parties and events.

On December 31,2019, a total of 1,91,323 cases of beer and 2,11,515 cases of Indian-made foreign liquor were sold; In Hyderabad, Rs 210 crore worth beer and other liquor brands were sold on New Year's eve last year.