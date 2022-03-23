Telangana High Court's Strength Rises to 29 With New Appointments

In an attempt to increase the working strength of the Telangana High Court, ten new judges were appointed on Tuesday. The actual working strength of the high court is 42 and the court had a shortfall of 23 judges. The President of India had cleared the appointment of 10 new judges to the Telangana High Court.

In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Hon. President of India, in consultation with Hon. CJI, is pleased to appoint the following Advocates and Judicial Officers as Judges of the Telangana High Court @rashtrapatibhvn @KirenRijiju @spsinghbaghelpr pic.twitter.com/AlI6Lef9Xl — Department of Justice-India (@DoJ_India) March 22, 2022

While issuing a notification, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry announced the judges' appointments. The department shared a list of appointees which has a combination of five advocates and five judicial officers. Below are the judges announced by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

1.Kasoju Surendhar

2. Surepalli Nanda

3. Mummaneni Sudheer Kumar

4. Juvvadi Sridevi

5. Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat

6. Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy

7. Maturi Girija Priyadarsini

8. Sambasivarao Naidu

9. Anugu Santhosh Reddy

10. Deveraju Nagarjurn