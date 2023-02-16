HYDERABAD: A division bench comprising of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Pulla Karthik dismissed two separate petitions filed by P Murali Krishna and others, and declared that it could not order the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance test slated to be held on March 5 on Wednesday. Earlier, the students were requesting the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance test for three months due to the academic calendar disturbance.

According to the students, the undergraduate internship cut-off date was also extended, which was not reflected in the PG entrance exam announcement.

Gorantla Pujitha, counsel for the National Medical Commission, stated that the students appeared in court at the last minute and that the procedure could not be halted at their request.

The bench directed students to bring their complaints to the proper authorities, who would evaluate them and issue necessary instructions.

