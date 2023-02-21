Telangana High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Khadeer's Custodial Death Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of custodial death of Mohammed Khadeer held by the Police over a chain-snatching case in Medak district.

The matter is listed before a bench comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji today.

The court has initiated the proceedings based on a report published by the leading english Daily, as per which Khadeer was picked up by the Medak police on January 27. He was allegedly detained without following the protocol and subjected to third-degree and brutal methods during investigation.

On February 9, Khadeer was admitted to a local hospital where his health condition deteriorated due to the alleged torture and he breathed his last on February16 in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. His body was later taken to his native place where his family performed last rites.

The court will hear the matter today for investigation and necessary action against erring police officers.

Respondents include the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home Department), Director General of Police of State of Telangana, Superintendent of Police, Medak District and Station House Officer of Medak police Station.

