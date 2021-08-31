BREAKING: Telangana High Court Stays TS GO on School Reopening From September 1st

The Telangana High Court which heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Tuesday questioning the proposed reopening of primary and pre-primary schools from September 1 has issued a stay on the reopening and on the Government Order.

The High Court had issued a one-week stay on the orders of the government and ordered that the Government should not reopen the Gurukul schools and hostels until the matter was heard.

Taking a serious note, the High Court bench questioned the government's stance as to how they planned to open the school without issuing proper health guidelines.

The High Court directed the government not to force any student in any private or government school to attend physical classes from the month of September They also asked if the school management would take responsibility if anything went wrong with the health of the students. The bench also questioned whether the school management would take action against the parents if they did not send their children to school.

the high Court issued these orders based on public interest litigation filed by parents and teachers challenging the orders of the State government to reopen all educational institutions in Telangana from September 1.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the bench that the government issued these orders in a hurried manner without conducting any scientific study which in turn would be putting the lives of lakhs of students, parents, and teachers at risk in these Covid times. The Bench also asked the Government about the number of children, teachers, and staff vaccinated. The High Court gave four weeks time for the government to submit a comprehensive report on all these issues and till then directed a week's stay on the schools reopening in the State.

