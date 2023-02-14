Telangana High Court Stays Transfer of Government Teachers 

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Telangana government, the state High Court on Tuesday stayed the transfer of teachers. The court heard the plea of Non-Spouse Teacher Association and stayed the process of transfers till March 14.

The petitioner’s counsel argued in the court that the transfer of teachers is unconstitutional. After hearing their arguments, the court has directed the State government to file a counter.

The State government had set in motion the process of transfer and promotion of nearly 59,000 government teachers on January 28. Last week, Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that the teachers who were transferred under GO 317 would be allowed to apply for transfers to their previous districts based on their service. She had asked the eligible teachers to apply for the transfers online from February 12 to 14.

