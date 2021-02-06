Telangana High Court Stays Criminal Case Against MIM Supremo Owaisi

Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the criminal proceedings against AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the case related to the attack on former minister, Congress leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali.

The case was registered based on the complaint filed by Mohammed Shabbir Ali who alleged that Owaisi and his men had attacked his car during his visit to Old City as a part of his election campaign in GHMC elections in 2016.

Shabbir Ali in his complaint stated that, "Assaduddin Owaisi threatened us with dire consequences if we enter the area again."

The AIMIM President's counsel said that there was no evidence to show that Shabbir Ali was attacked by him. The counsel argued, "Nor was there any proof Asaduddin was at the site of the offence or to say that he was instrumental in carrying out the physical attack on Shabbir and Congress leaders."

Assaduddin Owaisi filed the ongoing criminal revision petition before the High Court.

Justice Rajasheker Reddy suspended the criminal proceedings against the MP after hearing the case. The judge said that this stay was only applicable to the petitioner and not to anyone included in the FIR. He gave the respondent Shabbir Ali notices to respond to the arguments raised by Owaisi and adjourned the hearing of the case by three weeks.