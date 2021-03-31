Telangana High Court Sensational Verdict in Hafeezpet Lands Issue

Telangana High Court on Tuesday announced its judgment on the disputed lands in the Survey No. 80 in Hafeezpet, Hyderabad. The High Court ruled out that the 140 acres present in Survey No. 80 was not waqf lands and it belongs to private individuals. The High Court directed the Waqf Board to pay Rs 4 lakh to the petitioners.

In a judgment pronounced by a Bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar, it was declared that the said land belonged to a person called Praveen Kumar and others. The HC also said that the 50 acres of land should be registered in the name of the owners including Praveen Rao. The government, however, decided to challenge the High Court's judgment in the Supreme Court. It is known that Akhila Priya and many others have been arrested in the kidnap case of Praveen Rao in the Hafeezpet land dispute.

A case has been registered against former AP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav Ram in Bowenpally police station as they were involved in the kidnap of Praveen Rao. Akhila Priya was arrested in the case and was in Chanchalguda jail for a few days and later released on bail.

The Telangana High Court also gave permission for 'Go Maha Garjana' and kept some conditions. The HC said that not more than 400 people should take part in Go Maha Garjana. The HC also directed that everyone should wear a mask and should follow social distancing norms as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state.