Telangana High Court Restrictions For Shobha Yatra On Hanuman Jayanti 2021

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court granted permission for the conduct of the Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti which will be celebrated on April 27, tomorrow.

The massive rallies which are regularly organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal to mark Hanuman Jayanti were denied permission by the Hyderabad Police for conducting the procession due to the corona second wave. They then approached the High Court, which granted conditional permission for the Shobha Yatra tomorrow.

They were granted permission to conduct a rally from the Ram Mandir temple in Gowliguda and to the Hanuman temple in Tadbund at Secunderabad. In a strict rider, the High Court ordered that not more than 21 people should participate in the rally.

The Court also said that only one person on a bike should take part in the procession. The procession should commence at 9.30 am and end by 1.30 pm in the afternoon, it said in its order.

The High Court also directed the police to videotape the procession and submit a report to the Court as proof that the rally was conducted as per the conditions mentioned.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal activists were instructed to strictly abide by COVID-19 rules of wearing masks and maintain social distancing. No gatherings were also allowed once the Shobha Yatra was over.

