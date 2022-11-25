Telangana High Court Relief for BL Santosh in TRS MLAs Poachgate

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was given relief in the TRS MLAs Poachgate as the Telangana High Court on Friday said the BJP leader need not appear for questioning for now in the Telangana MLA poaching case. The high court has also stayed the notices sent by the SIT team to the accused leader.

The BJP leader had approached the Telangana High Court requesting to quash the summons issued to him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the allegations related to poaching of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs.

The counsel appearing for BL Santosh told the court that his name was not mentioned in the complaint filed by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in the poachgate and questioned how Santosh's name be included in the list of accused. The SIT had asked the BJP leader to appear before it for questioning on November 28.

It may be recalled here that BL Santhosh and three others were named as accused by the Telangana Police in the Poachgate case. He was served a second notice on the high court’s order, asking him to appear for questioning on November 28.

