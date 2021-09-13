HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that previous orders on the ban of Ganesh idols immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake should continue as usual. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) filed a review petition in the High Court against the orders of the ban on immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar lake. The GHMC has asked the High Court to reconsider its judgment and lift the ban on immersing PoP idols in the lake and in other water bodies.

In the context the High Court also expressed dissatisfaction that the orders given last year on idol immersion had not been complied with. To this extent, the High Court dismissed the review petition filed by GHMC. Taking a serious note the Bench questioned the GHMC stating that when it was supposed to control pollution in the water bodies, instead it was asking for permission for idol immersion. The Bench made it clear that no exception would be made on immersion of the idols and that the rules had to be followed.

