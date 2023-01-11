Telangana High Court Refuses to Stay on Kamareddy Master Plan

Telangana High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by the farmers on Kamareddy municipality master plan against the state government. The court has refused to put stay on the master plan. Meanwhile the court has directed the state government to file a counter plea and postponed the hearing to January 25.

The high court made interesting comments while hearing the farmers' plea that nothing would change with the proposed master plan in kamareddy town as there was delay in Warangal master plan for many year. If everything had happened as what we inteneded to occur, the country would have developed earlier, the court stated.

The farmers approached the High Court challenging the declaration of the land as a recreational zone without consulting them.

Collector's clarifiaction on proposed master plan

The district Jitesh V Patil collector said that the present proposed industrial zone was only a drafted one. “Objections over the proposed plan will be taken till January 11. So far, nearly 1000 objections were received,” the collector further added.

Earlier in the year 2,000's industrial master plan, the collector said, roads were included in the plan but were not acquired. The process is just at an initial stage and farmers shouldn’t be worried as their lands were going nowhere, the collector said.

