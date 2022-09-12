HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued interim orders banning sounds from Hyderabad Pubs after 10 pm. The High Court in its order said that no sound should be played in pubs and bars between 10 pm and 6 am with effect from today.

According to the City Police Act and the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Act, loudspeakers are allowed only up to the specified limit. The High Court has made it clear that no sound system will be allowed after the specified hours.

The High Court also took a serious note and questioned how pubs were allowed in places where there are houses and educational institutions under the Excise Rules. The Excise Department was directed to file a counter on what basis permission was granted to the pubs to operate in residential areas.

The High Court also said that only liquor should be served at night in the pub. Recently, a petition was filed in the High Court on the Tat Pub issue and High Court Advocate Kailash Nath argued on behalf of the petitioners. The High Court has issued notices to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda regarding this issue.

It is already known that the Hyderabad city police were planning to launch an initiative against noise pollution after 10 pm after several complaints were filed by citizens over noise levels coming from pubs. Pubs in the city continue to play loud music till late and youngsters are seen coming out heavily drunk and driving cars and bikes in such a state posing a threat to the people on the roads. The noise rules prescribe the area should remain calm from 10 pm to 6 am, but pubs play high decibel music, even after closure timings.

