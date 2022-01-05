Telangana High Court Grants Bail to Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was granted bail by the Telangana High Court on Wednesday. The High Court stayed the 14-day judicial remand and issued interim orders granting him bail with immediate effect.

The High Court also ordered his release on a personal surety of Rs 40,000. In a lunch motion filed Bandi Sanjay’s counsel Desai Prakash Reddy stated that the Court should quash the remand report filed against him. He told the court that false cases were foisted against Bandi Sanjay at the behest of the Government under various sections. With malicious intent, the government had registered these cases against Bandi Sanjay. And that the 15 days of judicial custody was not as per law, he argued.

After hearing Desai's arguments, the Telangana High Court remarked that it was not appropriate to remand a person under the pretext of violating the COVID rules. The remand till the 17th was not appropriate it said, and the Court also asked as to how was it possible to file an FIR within 15 minutes of his arrest. The High Court bench also questioned the Karimnagar Police why Section 333 was additionally included in the FIR. The High Court has issued notices to the Telangana government to this effect. The next hearing was posted on the 7th of this month.

Bandi Sanjay was taken into custody on Sunday night when he planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against a state government order. Earlier, on Sunday night, tension prevailed at the camp office of Kumar in Karimnagar Police had said there was no official request for permission to the planned protest and the gathering of the party workers was against the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Case Hearing Goes Virtual Over Covid Spike