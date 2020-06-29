HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Monday gave a green signal for the demolition of the old Secretariat building and to construct a new Secretariat building.

The HC said that it cannot question the decision which was taken by the state government in the cabinet and dismissed the petitions filed against the demolition of old Secretariat at Saifabad here which is also a heritage site.

Telangana HC gave the verdict after hearing 10 petitions which were filed opposing the demolition of the old Secretariat building. Petitioners said that the government is wasting nearly Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat building in place of the old.

During the hearing, the advocate arguing on behalf of the state government said that the old secretariat building has no proper facilities, including its infrastructure and most buildings in the campus are in a dilapidated state..

Following the verdict of HC, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's government will take up the construction of new Secretariat soon.

CM KCR had already proposed a budget of Rs 1,200 crores for the construction of the new secretariat building. The newly constructing secretariat building will be spread over 25.5 acres with 10 blocks. The Secretariat staff were already shifted to work at a temporary secretariat building in BRKR Bhavan.