HYDERABAD: As heavy rains continue in the state killing two, a two judge PIL panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy on Monday refused to take suo moto notice of the flood situation in the state.

Public Interest Litigation (PIL) champion Chikudu Prabhaker had made an oral mention requiring the court to take action on the matter, as reported by a daily.

The Chief Justice said that the government was looking into the issue and also added the steps that are underway to tackle the situation.

“There is no reason to assume that we have an unresponsive government. They are up to the task. In fact, they have summoned helicopters and alerted the various district administrations on the situation including the low-lying areas in the city. There is no cause for the court to interfere in the administration," he was quoted saying by the daily, while rejecting the PIL.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected at various places in Telangana on Monday due to the incessant rains lashing the state for the past few days which inundated several low-lying areas.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is reviewing the situation arising out of the heavy rains from time to time, obtaining district-wise information and giving instructions accordingly, an official release said.

According to official data (up to 8.30 AM on Monday) , Venkatapuram (Tahsil office) and Wazeed in Mulugu district and Mujigi in Nirmal district received 166.5, 154.5 and 128 mm of rainfall respectively.

Several other places received heavy rains, it said.

An octogenarian and her 50-year-old daughter died on Saturday night after their house collapsed in a rain- related incident in Nagarkurnool district.