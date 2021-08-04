Telangana High Court Comments On PILs Against Dalit Bandhu Scheme

A set of public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Telangana High court, saying that the ruling TRS government is coming up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis in the Huzurabad constituency only to derive political gains in the upcoming by-polls.

Social activist Akkala Suresh Kumar, the Telangana Republic Party, the Janavahini Party, and others have alleged in their PILs that the main aim behind launching the scheme is to attract a section of voters to ensure victory for the pink party in the Huzurabad by-poll.

The petitioners said that "Scheduled Caste (Dalit) people remain poor in every part of the state and they were all eligible to get the benefit of the scheme, not just the Dalits in one constituency."

They urged the High court to direct the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to take strict action against the government under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act.

High Court made sensational comments on the PILs filed in the court. Chief Justice Hima Kohli clarified that the court can't hear the PILs on an emergency basis and it would do according to the list.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16th in the Huzurabad constituency on a pilot basis. According to CM KCR, the main aim of launching this scheme is to provide financial support to Dalits.