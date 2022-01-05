Telangana High Court Case Hearing Goes Virtual Over Covid Spike

The physical hearing of cases has been suspended by the Telangana government on Tuesday due to a spike of Covid 19 cases in the state. The High court said in a notification that due to the increasing number of COVID and other variants in the state, it had decided to suspend the physical hearing of cases by the Hon'ble Division Benches and Single Benches in the High Court with immediate effect until further orders.

However, the judges would have the option of hearing the cases in person or virtually. The Registrar (Judicial-I) shall get instructions from the judges on the form of their sitting in order to notify the same in advance. During the physical hearing, advocates and parties-in-person should follow COVID-19 rules such as wearing face masks, using sanitizers, and keeping physical distance, among other things said the notification.

For the unversed, Telangana reported 1,052 new COVID cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 6, 84, 023. Meanwhile, 10 new Omicron cases were reported bringing the total number of Omicron cases to 94.

