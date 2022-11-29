Telangana High Court Allows YS Sharmila to Resume State-wide Padayatra

Hyderabad: Hours after Telangana police detained YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President YS Sharmila outside CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the state High Court gave directions to the police to allow Sharmila’s Padayatra in the state.

Earlier in the day, YSRTP leader was detained by the Hyderabad Police after she attempted to drive her car which was allegedly damaged by the TRS activists towards the Pragathi Bhavan in a bid to lay siege to the CM camp office here.

On Monday, Narsampet Police had cancelled the permission to conduct padayatra by Sharmila in view of clashes erupted between her supporters and activists of ruling TRS at Chennaraopet village in Warangal district. A group of TRS workers, raising slogans in support of TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, allegedly attacked her convoy to protest against her alleged comment against TRS lawmaker from Narsampet constituency Peddireddy Sudershan Reddy on Monday evening.

TRS workers attacked YS Sharmila’s convoy and set fire to a bus that she used to spend the night and rest during the day. The cars of some YSRTP leaders were also vandalised in the attack. YSRTP chief had challenged the decision of police against her padayatra.

