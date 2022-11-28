Telangana High Court Allows Bandi Sanjay’s Padayatra With Conditions

Telangana High Court on Monday accorded permission for the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay led Praja Sangrama Yatra to go ahead. The court asked the party to take the padayatra outside Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

The court also said that the padayatra should be held outside Bhainsa and the public meeting should be held at a distance of 3 Kms from Bhainsa town and asked them to go through Nirmal district.

The court further added that the police have to uphold law and order and that the meeting can be held from 3 pm to 5 pm either today or tomorrow.

