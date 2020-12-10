HYDERABAD: In relief to many people who have been waiting for the past four months for the registration of their properties in Telangana, the State High Court on Thursday approved the registration of non-agricultural assets on the Dharani Portal. In a petition that came up for hearing today, the High Court had advised the Government to commence online registration with online booking and provide slots for the users. The HC also agreed to the condition that Property Tax details and identification number should be entered as part of the registration.

The High Court had earlier extended its stay on the registrations of all the non-agricultural properties until December 9 till the case came up for hearing.

The Dharanai portal was brought in by the TRS Government with an aim to bring 100 percent transparency in the land and non- agricultural asset transactions. The government earlier stopped the registration on September 8 on the Dharani website for the registration of non-agriculture properties and agricultural lands due to which crores of revenue was lost in the past two months due to this.

The High Court on Tuesday instructed the TRS government to go ahead with using the old method of provisional registrations as done earlier.

This was in response to the State Government's contention that it was unable to restart registrations of non-agriculture properties in the state due to the interim orders issued by the High Court.

The Telangana state government argued that it had stopped registrations of non-agricultural lands in deference to the court’s order in a public interest litigations (PIL) challenging the government’s decision of insisting that property owners upload their Aadhar, caste and family members details on to the Dharani portal.

The division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, clearly stated that its interim orders given against the G.O. 102, dated September 8, to stop registrations temporarily was not to insist upon details of property owners, their family members, which impacts only registrations done through the Dharani portal. "If the government was so concerned about hurdles faced by people over delay of registrations, it can go ahead using the old method of provisional registrations,” the Bench said.

The Bench also said that the Government can give a rider that people can register their property, but will be subject to the outcome of the case which is under hearing. If the order comes in favour of the government, then at the time of mutation property details like who got property registered etc. would be asked. With that, the government can upload them onto Dharani portal. Nothing stays registrations, the Court emphasised.

Stay Tuned for more details...