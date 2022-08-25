Telangana High Court Accords Permission to Bandi Sanjay's Padayatra

Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended the notice by the police to stop Telangana unit BJP president Bandi Sanjay's third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra. It paved a path for Bandi Sanjay to continue padayatra from tomorrow.

The Telangana police on Tuesday, August 23, issued a notice to BJP, directing that the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ be stopped as it has been conducted without permission and because party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was making ‘provocatory statements’ during the yatra.

The third phase of 'padayatra' began on August 2. BJP President J P Nadda is scheduled to attend the public meeting to be organised when the third phase of 'padayatra' would conclude.

The saffron party is looking to mobilise two lakh people for the massive public meeting which will be addressed by the party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

