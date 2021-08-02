Telangana On High Alert After Delta Plus Variant Cases Reported In Few Districts

The highly contagious Delta Variant of the COVID-19 has raised serious concerns in Telangana as it is very much active in Telangana. The authorities have been warning the public to be cautious as there is a chance of a third wave of COVID-19. Telangana state government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the nations, that they should be careful as there is a chance for the virus to become more dangerous because of its rapid mutations. The variant has spread to nearly 132 countries so far.

WHO General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are four variants of COVID-19. If the virus transforms into new variants then it is going to be difficult to contain the spread of coronavirus. The coronavirus cases increased by an average of 80 percent in the last four weeks.

Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme said that people should maintain social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands should not be neglected. Vaccination has also been shown to be effective in reducing the severity of the disease. He said that "Delta is a warning: it's a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge."

There is a gradual increase in the reproductive rate (R-value) of the Delta variant, which indicates that the infection is spreading to others. In Telangana, there are nearly 10 districts that are showing a gradual rise in the number of coronavirus cases. According to the reports, the Delta Variant is active in Telangana.

Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (DPH), stated that "The Delta variant spreads more quickly and it has the potential to cause serious illness in the coronavirus tested patients. We've noticed that patients who have tested positive for the Delta variant are taking a long time to recover. It is active in at least ten districts of Telangana and we are taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the state."